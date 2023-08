In this weeks “Connecting with COSI” Taylor Loos-Little shares COSI’s involvement in an exciting free event with our viewers called Dorrian Days.

The family friendly events take place on Tuesdays from from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dorrian Green right in front of COSI.

This coming Tuesday August 15 will be the final event of the season featuring inflatables, performances, science experiments and more. To learn more, click here.