COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kevin Seymour, COSI Director of Offsite Education, to talk about the newest exhibit at COSI: Doc McStuffins.

To help talk about this new exhibit and the daily interaction that you can experience, they were joined by Ferret “Fawcy” Fawcett.

This fall, Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Doc McStuffins will replace the traveling Cuba and Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibits. Doc McStuffins opened on October 1, and Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs will open on October 15. Both exhibits are included with general admission to COSI.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

