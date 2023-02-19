COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kevin Seymour, COSI Director of Offsite Education, to decode a secret message. To decode this message, they first identified liquids as a neutral, acid or a base on the pH scale.

You can watch the discussion in the video player above.

Looking at hieroglyphs is like decoding a secret message, and something you will be able to do is you visit the upcoming King Tut exhibit.

“Tutankhamun: His Tomb and his Treasures” will open at COSI on March 18 and be there through Labor Day 2023. This exhibit requires a ticket separate from general admission. Tickets are on sale now, and you can reserve your ticket in advance by clicking here. You can also click here to learn more about the upcoming exhibit.

At COSI, you still have time to check out the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaur, organized by the American Museum of Natural History, which is included with admission and will be at COSI through March 5. Click here to learn more about the exhibit.

To look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

