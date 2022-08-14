COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO at COSI, to talk about what is happening at the downtown Columbus science center.

Dr. B discussed his recent Emmy-award winning series’ Dr. B in 3 and QED with Dr. B. Both shows were not only nominated, but won five Ohio Valley Chapter Emmy Awards.

He also shared the latest on new exhibits coming to COSI this fall to replace the Cuba and Marvel traveling exhibits. They will be Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs and Doc McStuffins.

Click here to watch Dr. B in 3 or here to QED with Dr. B.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

