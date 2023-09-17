COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — COSI may be closed for its annual cleaning, but that doesn’t have to stop you from exploring science and conducting experiments.

In this week’s “Connecting with COSI,” Taylor Loos-Little shows NBC4’s Monica Day (and her daughter) how different types of candy can mimic how animals adapt to their environment through camouflaging. You can watch the at-home experiment in the player above.

You can find more projects like this one on the “Connects” website through COSI. Reminder, COSI will be be closed until Oct. 4.