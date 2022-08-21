COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with COSI and did a neat little experiment that can make you feel like Iron Man.

COSI’s Marvel Universe of Super Heroes is still open at the science center and using some arts & crafts, you can build your own Iron Man hands that also teaches you about the muscles and bones in your own hands.

You can watch how to build them in the video player above.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

Check out some other experiments below:

Invisibility experiment

Using bubbles to learn about engineering

Molecular realignment with liquid nitrogen

How astronauts stay safe from intense heat

Farm Days Seed Necklace