COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Laurie Miller, senior manager of living collections at COSI, to talk about box turtles, their role in Ohio and how they connect to one of their new exhibits.

You can watch the demonstration in the video player above.

Doc McStuffins is a traveling exhibit based on the Disney Jr. Show. In this exhibit, families learn more about being a vetrinarian by helping Doc perform check-ups and diagnose toy patients, while learning about healthy habits, compassion, and nurturing care. You can click here to learn more about the upcoming Doc McStuffins exhibit.

For more information about COSI, look into exhibits that are currently open, or check when they are open, you can visit COSI.org.

Check out some other experiments below:

Build Your Own Iron Man Hand

Farm Days Seed Necklace

Invisibility experiment

Using bubbles to learn about engineering

Molecular realignment with liquid nitrogen