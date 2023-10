COSI is back open after a month of reset and preparation for brand two new exhibits. In this weeks “Connecting with COSI” Kelli Kinzig takes Monica Day behind the scenes for a look at how exhibits are loaded into the spaces.

We explore the beginning stages of the upcoming “Creatures of Light: Nature’s Bioluminescence” and what you can expect from this new addition. To learn more about COSI and the exhibit opening on Oct. 14, click here.