Concert honors local Holocaust victims

A music ensemble directed by NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber traveled to Wexner Heritage Village to perform a concert that honored local Holocaust survivors.

Michele Bernstein works with Cafe Europa and Project ARIEL of Jewish Family Services, bringing Holocaust survivors together for community arts events. Rabbi Debbie Lefton welcomed the distinguished members of the audience.

The concert featured a blend of historical music narrative and storytelling, mixing traditional and folk (klezmer) melodies. Residents of Heritage House and Creekside at the Village also attended the concert, along with members of the community.

Ben’s ensemble was formed in 2010 to make the historical music accessible to a wide range of audiences from colleges to senior communities.