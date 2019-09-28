Community tailgate fundraiser held by boy, 12, who lost father to cancer

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — The third annual community tailgate for Santino’s Crusade for a Cancer-Free World was held Saturday.

The event at Pat’s Pizza is hosted by Santino Carnevale, who lost his dad to a rare form of head and neck cancer back in 2016.

He wanted to honor his dad, so he started fundraising for cancer research.

To date, Santino, just 12-years-old, has raised $60,000 and that number will be even higher after Saturday’s tailgate.

“This is probably my favorite event that we do because we’re just having a good time and raising money,” Santino said.

“It allows us to celebrate him, it allows us to keep his memory alive and to ensure that we recognize and honor those people who are going through the same struggles with the cancer diagnosis and hopefully they’ll have a much better outcome,” said Brooke Carnevale, Santino’s mother.

All of the money raised goes directly to the head and neck cancer strategic support fund at OSU-James.