Community reacts to teen being shot twice in one week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A community is stunned after a 16-year-old is shot for the second time in a week.

Columbus Police said someone found the victim on South 6th Avenue Sunday afternoon.

They said the victim, Willie Williams, isn’t cooperating with police.

Someone found Williams with a gunshot wound on his right side Sunday. The victim said he was walking on Parsons Avenue when he was shot.

Someone also shot him Nov. 4 in the right arm.

Neighbors want to know what is going on.

Lisa Lawler knows everything that happens in her neighborhood off South 6th Ave., but what happened to Williams is a mystery.

“Basically, it is scary,” she said. “The last couple weeks prior to that, we had gunshots that happened over here at the alley. A couple of people’s houses got shot, their cars. We’re sitting here and we ran to the kitchen at that point,” she said.

The violence is getting so bad some said they are ready to move.

Columbus police do not think the two shootings are related.