COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A community is remembering a young mother who died earlier this week from a shooting at the Glenwood Community Center.

24-year-old A’Tayia Nichols was a mother, a daughter, and a friend, but most importantly her family says she was loved. Emotions were high at Friday’s candlelight vigil in her honor, held in a community that has been scared once again from gun violence.

“She was well loved and she loved everybody,” Nichols aunt, Patricia Hooper said. “I mean she loved everybody. There was not one person she did not love. And all the support of our friends out here, she loved them all.”

Two other teens were injured in the shooting. No one is in custody and police believe there may have been more than one shooter.

Nichols was a mother to a two-year-old boy, a friend to many, and a daughter to a woman left broken after losing her second child to gun violence.

“If you see the face of a mother, this horrific thing of her face and see the hurt and the pain of this family, this aunt and this family, it is a hurting thing,” pastor Roderick Peks said.

Community members young and old attended the candlelight vigil, telling stories about how Nichols would put herself before others.

They also held each other tight as they cried out for changed, and prayed to never come together as a community like this again.

“We do not know who that [next] person might be,” Nichols’ uncle Bobby Hooper said. “Who is going to be the next shooter? Who is going to be the next victim? We don’t know.”