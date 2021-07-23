Community mourns child killed in Lithopolis crash

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) —The community of Lithopolis held a candlelight vigil, mourning the loss of 9-year-old Ruth Jones, who was killed on Thursday, when a driver crashed into her and her mother, Elizabeth Jones, while they were running a produce stand.

“It’s just devastating. There just aren’t any words. Like the sign says. Our prayers are with you. That’s all we can do now is just pray and hope that their family can get through this loss,” said Sherri Hart, a resident of Lithopolis.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Kim Patrick Horton has been charged aggravated vehicular homicide, a felony of the second degree.

Investigators say impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

“It just breaks my heart. I don’t know what to say. I’m just emotionally. I just never felt something like that would happen on a nice day like it was yesterday and they’re just trying to go do something and have fun and someone has got to come along and just ruin it,” said Phillip Dutcher, a resident of Lithopolis.



Phillip Dutcher is a neighbor to the Jones family, saying he’s known them for about 30 years.

And at today’s vigil, dozens of other friends and family members could be seen lighting candles, singing hymns and praying over the family, as well as for Elizabeth Jones’ recovery.

The Fairfield County prosecutor told NBC4 that they expect more charges to be filed, and say that Horton’s initial appearance in court is scheduled for Monday.