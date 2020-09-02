Community members seeing presidential sign theft and vandalism

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As election day approaches, more presidential signs can be seen in neighborhoods.

The Village of Granville sent out a letter to their village reminding people to be kind to others, despite not agreeing politically. This comes after receiving multiple reports of stolen and vandalized signs.

“Two weeks ago, the staff pushed out a message just telling people to be kind and be respectful,” said Village Manager Herb Koehler.

Koehler says it’s frustrating to receive the calls, especially with everything the community is going through.

“We’ve weathered so much this year,” he said. “Just as the pandemic hit this year, we were hit by a major flood event.”

He says it’s hard to believe that a community that came together during the flood is now so divided.

“It’s kind of surprising to see them framed apart. We get it. People are afraid and they’re looking for an outlet, but there are better ways to do it,” Koehler said.

Vandalism and theft are both crimes.

“This is your neighbor’s first amendment freedom,” Koehler said. “We are a diverse community in thought and opinion. We are better than that. We can still come together as a community and still have different opinions and have a great town.”

Karen Seymer who lives in the area says though her sign has not been stolen, she agrees with the overall message.

“I’d like to engage my neighbors and friends on an issue basis rather than on a partisan basis,” she said.

Though Rick Mettke does not live in Granville, he says Reynoldsburg is another area where he’d like to see the same respect. But he says he did not go as far as contacting the city or police officials. He knows this is going on in many communities based on Facebook posts he’s seen and conversations he’s had.

“It’s my right to put up a sign and somebody who steals a sign is trespassing and stealing,” Mettke said.

He says though people may not agree politically, he wants people to respect his property.

The Village of Granville says they have seen a downturn in theft and vandalism since council’s message to the community. Since August 21, they’ve only had three known events.