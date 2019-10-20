Community cupboard meant to help people in need vandalized Saturday

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) is looking for answers after its community cupboard was damaged Saturday.

The cupboard is there for people who need nonperishables or personal items to take.

But on Saturday evening, its door was broken.

Organizers said a similar incident happened just a couple of months ago.

The door of the cupboard is back after being fixed by the family who built it.

The cupboard is still stocked, showing the community here isn’t going to let some damage stop them from helping others.

When a PCBDD employee walked by Saturday night, the community cupboard door was broken, barely hanging on.

“We were sad,” said Anne Allen.

Allen and her family built and painted the cupboard outside of the PCCD. The sadness didn’t stick around for long.

“We’ll fix it, we’ll keep going,” Allen said.

There are about a dozen similar cupboards throughout Pickaway County. Anyone can drop off items they want to donate and anyone can take items they need.

“This is just one of many ways people can give back,” Allen said.

There were all put up over the past six months as one of the board’s acts of kindness. In that time, Community Connections Coordinator for the PCBDD Heather Foll said the cupboard outside the board has now been damaged twice, once a couple of months ago and once Saturday night.

“So we’re hoping fand asking for our community members just to keep an eye out and just look out for each other and for our projects,” Foll said.

Just because there isn’t a door, for the time being, doesn’t mean goods still can’t be kept inside and she said it won’t slow the good work down.

“Even though this happened, a little disappointing but overall the other boxes that are out in the community have been thriving, and this was one has been, too,” Foll said. “It’s always refilled and stocked so for us, the goodwill always outweighs the bad.”

Since these community cupboards have been up over the last few months, officials said none of the others have been damaged.