Community connection center opens on South Side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Keeping kids and even adults motivated in this pandemic has been a challenge. In efforts to help more people find jobs, succeed in school, and on a pathway to excellence, a new center has officially opened its doors.

It took four months to make this vision come to life. On Wednesday, the Community Development for All People opened a new connection center at 911 Parsons Avenue.

“They bought this building in October. We’re talking four short months where they were able to turn it around and serve an immediate need that is here on the southside,” said Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin.

The center will now serve as a learning extension center for students while their schools are on remote/hybrid learning.

“We work with our elementary-aged students to help them have a school-day environment and just have a safe place to be from 9 to 3,” said Darlene Scheid, Youth Development Director for all People.

She says they can fit up to 25 people in total — and they do have people currently on their waitlist.

Additionally, the place will serve as a space for computer access and internet access for anyone who needs it–not just kids. people can use it to apply for jobs, telehealth appointments, and other resources.

“It helps folks feel good about applying for a job,” said Hardin.

Now, let’s say you land the interview, but don’t have the money to get a haircut? They will also be giving people free haircuts every Monday starting March 15.

They will also be using space for their Thrive to 5 program. It focuses on working with parents to make sure babies are born healthy and children enter kindergarten ready to learn.

Lastly, they will have tax preparation clinics for low-income families. They can file their taxes free of charge and maximize the amount on their tax returns.

For more information, visit 4allpeople.org/Connection.