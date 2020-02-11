Community, businesses reaching out to aid couples left without a wedding venue following NOAH’s closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Brides have their old, borrowed and something blue, but now they are being forced to find something new.
NOAH’s event venue closed abruptly this weekend, leaving couples without a place to get married.
Now people throughout the community are stepping up to help them tie the knot.
“I cannot imagine two weeks from your wedding getting news that your venue has gone away,” Pastor Frank Luchsinger at New Albany Methodist said.
But that’s exactly what happened to newly engaged couples when NOAH’s event venue shut down without notice after filing for bankruptcy back in May.
“We are next door and what do neighbors do, we like to help these brides and they can put a few worries in our pockets,” Luchsinger said.
Like many people throughout the community, Luchsinger is working to help these couples who have lost thousands of dollars.
He is offering up his church for free.
“We’ve had a lot of caterers and people like that say they can jump in and help out,” owner of Confetti Season Event Design, Holly McClary, said.
Within the past 48 hours, McClary has been working with close to a dozen brides to put together last-minute weddings.
“It’s crazy, my brides didn’t even know what to do or where to begin,” McClary said.
Many venues have been reaching out to NBC4 after our story aired Sunday night with discounts for brides without a place to go.
“I said we need to do something and they said go for it,” Chairman of the Board of Violet Township Trustees Terry Dunlap said.
The Wigwam Event Center, located in Violet Township, is adjusting its schedule to accommodate weddings.
“I would hope that everyone is doing what we’re doing and making it available for the couples,” Dunlap said.
It’s something that other businesses have been doing since the bankruptcy attorney for NOAH’s event venue said couples probably won’t be getting their money back.
“They’re already stressed out about this enough we might as well help them in any way we can,” McClary said.
Several local venues have contacted NBC4, offering specials for couples impacted by NOAH’S closure. Those include:
- New Albany United Methodist
- Strongwater Food and Spirits
- Columbus Metro Parks
- Wigwam Event Center
- Granville Inn
- Grand Event Center
- Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center
On its website, which was fully operational Sunday, NOAH posted the following statement Monday:
Dear Clients,
The bankruptcy court managing our case has directed NOAH’s to cease operations immediately. this means that NOAH’s as the current operator will no longer be able to host your event, but you will be eligible to file for an administrative claim. Additionally, many building owners are willing to host events and are looking for new operators that can honor your event contracts.
NOAH’s has worked extremely hard to reorganize operations in order to continue hosting events, however negative publicity, along with the court order, has made it impossible to continue current operations. Over the last 13 years, NOAH’s has hosted over 10,000 events including hundreds of couples who, with short notice, had lost their event date at other venues. We were always willing and happy to assist these couples and feel confident that your community of vendors will do likewise.
If you are interested in still hosting your event at your reserved location, even though NOAH’s will not be the management and servicing company, please email us at operations@noahseventvenue.com. Please include in the subject line your location, event date and event type.
Sincerely,
NOAH Corporation