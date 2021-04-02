Community activities planned as Columbus City Schools begins spring break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Friday afternoon, marked the first day of spring break for Columbus City Schools.

But over the next ten days, students are being encouraged to engage in safe, educational activities both inside and outside the house.

Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther discussed how community partners have offered a list of “School’s Out” activities online.

Including specials at the Columbus Zoo, the Museum of Art, the Metropolitan Library, and the Franklin Park Observatory throughout next week.

“These kids and resources for kids to work on things during spring break, either at home or at our rec centers and other resources that are open during spring break. And that’s what this is all, getting resources in the hands of kids and families during critical spring break time,” said Mayor Ginther.

To learn more about these Safe Spring Break efforts you can visit Columbus Recreation and Parks.