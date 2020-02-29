Community activists doubt Columbus mayor’s sincerity following meeting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A community activist organization got the opportunity to meet with Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Friday to talk about concerns they have for the city.

However, they said Ginther didn’t seem sincere during the meeting.

This meeting was part of Ginther’s plan to meet with community members and organizations who protested at his State of the City address.

The Mayor’s Office wanted to set up this meeting.

Ginther and members of the group The Columbus Freedom Coalition met at the MLK library on the east side of town.

The Columbus Freedom Coalition said they were not happy with how the meeting went.

When asked if they were encouraged with the mayor’s willingness to meet, Lainie Rini, an organizer with the Columbus Freedom Coalition, said, “No, I’m not surprised he wanted to meet. I honestly think it was just an act of trying to demonstrate that he’s listening to activist, but he’s clearly not. I think that he was doing this for show.”

It was one of several such comments from members of the group after the meeting with Ginther.

Coalition organizers said they felt the meeting accomplished nothing because they claim Ginther never answered any of their questions regarding what they call “over-policing” in Columbus.

“We just asked him like what he has to say about the fact that there have seven police shootings in 2020 only,” said Rini. “He didn’t answer that.”

Some of the questions and concerns came from the family of 16-year-old Julius Tate Jr., who was shot and killed by a Columbus officer during a sting operation in 2018.

The organizers said Ginther told them he couldn’t address their concerns directly because of an on-going investigation.

When asked if the mayor knew the family would be there, Rini said, “They’re members of the coalition. So, when they asked to meet with the coalition, they’re members.”

Another organizer, Tynan Krakoff, said, “We didn’t name specific names, but again, the coalition has been around for over a year. So, if they had known that and been paying attention to us, then he would have known who our members are.”

Ginther’s office declined to be interviewed for this story, but issued the following statement:

“This afternoon, I met with the Freedom Coalition, following through on a promise I made at the State of the City. I came to listen and look forward to constructive dialogue in the future.”

The Columbus Freedom Coalition was the same group that protested during Ginther’s State of the City address and also at the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast.

“We don’t think it’s a coincidence that he reached out after we disrupted the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast,” said Krakoff.

The group said its goal is to see more investment in healthcare access and healthier food options in all communities.

“So, we’d like to see a divestment from the Columbus Police Department and an investment in communities,” said Krakoff.

No word on if another meeting will happen.