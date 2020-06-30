Community activist calls for results on police reform from Ginther administration

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There have been weeks of protest in Columbus demanding change that was followed by promises of change from city leaders.

“I feel good about the legislation that’s coming through City Hall,” said Jasine Aryes with the People’s Justice Project. “There is a tremendous amount of work to do and this is just the beginning.”

Aryes said she likes the direction the city wants to go in.

She is worried, though, because this isn’t the first time these demands have been made in Columbus under Mayor Andrew Ginther’s watch.

“I know he cares about people, but if you’re not getting the job done, then you gotta take a look at that,” said Aryes.

She looked at the number of recommendations community members sent to Ginther over the years to help improve policing. Most of them have not been implemented.

Aryes feels there’s a lack of urgency.

“I share that frustration and that anger,” said Ginther. “We want change, we want reform.”

Even with the promise of reforming policing in Columbus, Ginther is receiving harsh criticism.

Some believe he can do more while others are calling for his job.

Ginther said the city is using the Matrix report and all of the recommendations as the blueprint to reforming policing here in Columbus. He added they can’t make all the changes alone.

“There are somethings that they want done that take the FOP to engage with us,” said Ginther.

So, while Ginther tries to work with the police union on issues like a citizen review board, Ayres said they will continue to take their message to the streets peacefully.

“Until something is codified, it does not matter,” said Aryes.