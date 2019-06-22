Commons for Kids offers fun every week for Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was no shortage of fun for children at Columbus Commons Friday.

“Commons for Kids” is an event taking place every Friday this summer.

Kids can enjoy free activities like face painting, games and crafts.

Columbus police and firefighters were on hand Friday to teach childrne about public safety.

Organizer said the event gets bigger every year.

“We have hosted Commons for Kids since we started back in 2012,” said Ashley Myers, Columbus Commons director. “So we have grown this event and as you can see today, it’s a very popular event that we’re really proud of.”

Commons for Kids happens every Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through Aug. 9.