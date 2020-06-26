Comfest is virtual for the first time ever

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Comfest won’t be in Goodale Park this year but instead it will be online due to Corona Virus concerns.

“It is going to be different and difficult and sometimes you see a lot of folks in the community only once a year and it’s at Comfest and people look forward to that,” said volunteer Marty Stutz.

Over the years Comfest has grown quite the following and made major impacts for organizations in our community.

“This year we will have to stay home and enjoy the festival in our backyards like I’m doing right now.”

Due to Corona Virus concerns the festival, like many others, has gone virtual. You can watch bands, listen to speakers, and take part in workshops from your own home but the largest volunteer led festival in the country works year-round to contribute to local causes by providing grants.

“This year we are not going to be experiencing a lot of income because we won’t be on site with the libations.” One place they hope to make money is with their online merch booth where all proceeds will go towards community grants.

“A lot of people like to visit the merchandise booth for the t-shirts and different items.”

While Stutz says there isn’t a part of the main event, he doesn’t enjoy there’s something about the quieter moments he will miss the most.

“You can go over to the jazz stage and listen to some music that is a little more mellow sometimes on Sunday afternoons. Crowds are a little thinner. I always enjoy that.”

While he looks forward to next year, he hopes to see you online this year.

“Some of the most interesting people in the community, some of the most active people in our community offer workshops and education seminars and this year is an election year so this year it is very important for people to be informed in our community and in our nation.”

To take part in comfest just go to comfest.com