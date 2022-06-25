COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Goodale Park is packed with people and vendors for this year’s ComFest, the first time in two years the festival is being held in person.

The event is about bringing people together from all walks of life to just be themselves.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate the community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses across the nation. That first ComFest not only served as a space to share progressive ideas but also to fundraise for protestors who had been arrested.

Since then, the festival has continued to bring communities together, taking place near Ohio State University, then moving to the Short North in the 1980s and to Goodale Park in the ’90s.

Amid the live music at the park Saturday were vendors offering just about everything: Food, drinks, artwork, jewelry, and so much more.

The event is completely run by volunteers, with everyone from bartenders to booth workers to those picking up the trash there by choice and helping the community.

“Part of the fun of attending ComFest is not just being at the festival and enjoying the music and everything that is going on, but hanging out with your friends and pitching in really makes the experience even better,” said Marty Stutz, a ComFest volunteer and spokesperson.

The festival runs until 10 p.m. Saturday, starting again Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and running until 8 p.m.