Combine harvester stuck in construction zone

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A combine harvester failed to navigate a construction zone on US-23 near the City of Delaware and became wedged between roadworks.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, the driver of a combine harvester misjudged the width of roadworks. It became stuck in the northbound lane of US-23, Columbus Pike, near the East Williams Street exit in Delaware, police dispatchers confirmed.

A tow truck worked to free the farm equipment which was caught between barriers.

No-one was injured during the incident, dispatchers said.