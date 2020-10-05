Combine harvester stuck in construction zone

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Combine harvester blocks road. Photo credit: Adam Marczika.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A combine harvester failed to navigate a construction zone on US-23 near the City of Delaware and became wedged between roadworks.

At about 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, the driver of a combine harvester misjudged the width of roadworks. It became stuck in the northbound lane of US-23, Columbus Pike, near the East Williams Street exit in Delaware, police dispatchers confirmed.

A tow truck worked to free the farm equipment which was caught between barriers.

No-one was injured during the incident, dispatchers said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools