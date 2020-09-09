McGhee sextuplets take on virtual schooling in Columbus

As parents across Central Ohio learn this new normal of virtual schooling, there is one household that is used to learning on the fly.

For 10 years now, we have followed the life of the McGhee family. Mia and Rozonno are the parents of the first set of sextuplets born in Columbus. They are the proud parents of Rozonno Jr., Isaac, Madison, Olivia, Elijah and Josiah. Now 10 years old and full of energy and personality.

“It’s been a blur for me. It went by really fast. I just remember them being babies and now they are walking, talking people,” said Mia. “They still do the same things. They still have a lot of things they like that are the same but for the most part, they are growing into their own.”

And as if having six kids isn’t busy enough, try doing it during a pandemic and going to school virtually.

“We’re having issues with Wi-Fi. I had no idea that we would have issues with Wi-Fi. So, it’s a lot of little things I’m learning,” said Mia.

“And of course, they’re 4th graders. So, Mom and Dad are going back to the 4th grade and it’s like, you gotta be kidding me,” said Rozonno

The kids see the positives and negatives are attending school form home.

“I gotta say boring. Because we can’t see our friends. And then I gotta say it’s unboring because we get to spend time with the family, helping our family get smarter,” said Isaac.

“Like, if they get something wrong, I can help them. And some things that I don’t know. Like Isaac is good at math and I’m good at reading so if I have to math questions, he helps me a lot,” said Olivia.

The technical issues are being worked through but having them all together happy, healthy, and learning is what it’s all about.

“Throughout the challenges, it’s a blessing. They love us, no matter what,” said Mia and Rozonno. “That love is great. That love is what pushes us.”