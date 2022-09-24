In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Columbus using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

#12. 43204 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $948

— 29.8% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +30.4%

– Pictured (for rent): 130 N Roys Ave, Columbus 43204 ($1,295, 3 bedrooms)

#11. 43224 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,071

— 20.7% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.7%

— #7 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +20.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 700 E North Broadway St, Columbus 43224 ($2,000, 0 bedrooms)

#10. 43232 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,134

— 16.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +9.9%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +33.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 3312 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus 43232 ($1,500, 0 bedrooms)

#9. 43215 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,304

— 3.5% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: -3.3%

— #1 fastest falling rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +5.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 629 Dennison Ave, Columbus 43215 ($3,600, 5 bedrooms)

#8. 43235 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,345

— 0.4% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.8%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +17.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 2462 Sanford Dr, Columbus 43235 ($1,647, 3 bedrooms)

#7. 43206 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,353

— 0.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.1%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +34.5%

– Pictured (for rent): 898 Bruck St, Columbus 43206 ($3,450, 3 bedrooms)

#6. 43214 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,354

— 0.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +0.1%

— #11 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +23.3%

– Pictured (for rent): 48 Wetmore Rd, Columbus 43214 ($3,250, 4 bedrooms)

#5. 43202 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,372

— 1.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.8%

— #10 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +8.9%

– Pictured (for rent): 2395 Indianola Ave, Columbus 43202 ($2,900, 5 bedrooms)

#4. 43201 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,514

— 12.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +2.6%

— #9 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +14.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 364 E Northwood Ave, Columbus 43201 ($2,999, 7 bedrooms)

#3. 43221 (Columbus)

– Typical rent: $1,518

— 12.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.8%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +19.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 1696 Cardiff Rd, Columbus 43221 ($3,500, 3 bedrooms)

#2. 43017 (Dublin)

– Typical rent: $1,546

— 14.4% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +6.1%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +22.7%

– Pictured (for rent): 8736 Dunsinane Dr, Dublin 43017 ($4,500, 4 bedrooms)

#1. 43026 (Hilliard)

– Typical rent: $1,575

— 16.6% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.3%

— #8 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +16.2%

– Pictured (for rent): 3794 Clay Bank Dr, Hilliard 43026 ($2,450, 4 bedrooms)