COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of two watering holes popular among generations of Columbus bar hoppers are expanding into Victorian Village.

The owners behind Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant and The Library Bar, tried-and-true dive bars steps away from the Short North and Ohio State University, respectively, announced in a social media post last week that Zeno’s is getting a sibling. The Vic Village Tavern will be a similarly no-frills hangout as Zeno’s, just a little to the northeast.

Zeno’s owner Quinn Allen, who also owns The Library with Lonnie Kubankin and Matthew Herron, said the trio hopes to open Vic Village Tavern in early March.

Taking the spot of former neighborhood bar The Shrunken Head, Vic Village Tavern will host classic bar events like karaoke, trivia, and live music. In their post, the owners said they want to “bring back balance to the Columbus bar scene and add another neighborhood dive to the mix.”

“We hope we are the bar of your dreams, but only if you dream about old beers, great booze, tacky taxidermy, mediocre owners, and incredible people,” they wrote in another post to Vic Village Tavern’s new Instagram.

Vic Village Tavern will open at 251 W. 5th Ave.