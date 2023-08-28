COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a record-breaking crowd last May, Buckeye County Superfest is returning to Columbus for the seventh year and has announced the lineup for its 2024 show at Ohio Stadium.

Grammy-nominated artist Zach Bryan is returning to Columbus on June 22, 2024, as headliner of the annual Ohio Stadium event which drew 63,891 country music fans in 2023. Bryan, who previously served in the U.S. Navy, garnered more 6.8 billion global steams in 2022 and his debut album, “American Heartbreak,” bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

(Courtesy Photo/AEG Presents)

Appearing alongside Bryan is Billy Strings, winner of Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards and artist of the year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards. Turnpike Troubadours will also perform along with special guests Charley Crockett, Charles Wesley Godwin and Levi Turner.

Fans can register for presale access now at BuckeyeCountrySuperfest.com. Tickets go on sale Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. through Sep. 7 at 10 p.m.