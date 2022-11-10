COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown has been named the next president and CEO of YWCA Columbus, the agency announced Thursday.

Brown, the council’s president pro tempore, was first elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019 to Columbus City Council. She said in an interview with NBC4 she will step down from her role on the council to lead the local YWCA.

“Liz’s diverse experience is impressive, and she is already such an engaged member of our community, advocating for women at all levels,” YWCA Columbus Board Chair Janelle Coleman said in a news release.

Brown is also the executive director of the Ohio Women’s Public Policy Network, which advocates for public policy that betters women’s economic security.

She will take the reins after an “extensive national search” for a leader, with current president and CEO Christie Angel set to leave at the end of 2022 after nearly six years.

Brown’s first day will be Jan. 2. The agency’s mission is to eliminate racism and advocate for women.