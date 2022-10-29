COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A youth sports program created to guide and mentor at-risk youth in Columbus got a taste of the big-time Saturday.

The Legacy U Sports Academy held its football championship games at Historic Crew Stadium.

The theme of the game was all about believing. Some underdogs won, and making it to the championship is something the players worked hard for.

Legacy Youth Sports provides experienced and opportunities for Columbus’ youth to help guide them on a positive path. It also provides mentorship, life skills training, and teaches them the value of putting in the work.

The top two teams from every age range played Saturday and every single player had to be grade eligible in order to compete.

For many players, this was their first time being in a stadium as big as Historic Crew Stadium, which is why Legacy’s Executive Director Dominic Jones said Saturday is all about inspiring and coming together for good.

“I think it is just access to opportunity,” he said. “I think some kids who walk through these tunnels today are going to grow up to believe they can be anything they want to be, right? It isn’t about seeing what you can’t believe. I think them having access to a place that they have drove up and down the freeway and seen for many years and haven’t been inside of it, it’s huge, right?”

The games started at 8 a.m. Saturday, wrapping up later in the day. The last few games on the schedule were postponed due to an incident between adults in the stands. No injuries were reported.