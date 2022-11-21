COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shelter and counseling center for Columbus teenagers just finished major renovations.

Huckleberry House celebrated a $26,000 renovation Friday at its Weinland Park location. The house is a 24/7 crisis shelter for youth facing abuse, homelessness, violence or who otherwise need a safe place to stay, with new features including additional sleeping spaces, two lounge areas and additional staffing offices on the second floor.

Huckleberry House has provided shelter, counseling and outreach services to Columbus youth since 1970. For the past 50 years, the organization has focused its funds on supporting children aged 12 to 17.

“When we have extra money at Huckleberry House, we spend it on the youth,” said Sonya Thesing, executive director of Huckleberry House. “We don’t spend it on fixing up spaces, but we know that space is really important.”

That’s why, Thesing said, when Columbus City Council approved the grant, those funds were able to go toward space renovations — in some areas of the house, for the first time in decades. Renovations were completed in partnership with the central Ohio chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

“To have an organization like NARI to come in and bring in their expertise in renovation, to take on such a huge project, was really a life saver for us,” Thesing said.

To learn more about Huckleberry House’s programs and services, visit its website.