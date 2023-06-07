COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Many people in Columbus are looking to get involved and give back to their community, but it can be hard to figure out where to start.

That’s why the Columbus Young Professionals Club hosts Coffee with a Cause on the first Wednesday of every month. The goal is to connect young professionals with local organizations making a difference in central Ohio.

“It’s really just a way for people to come together, learn a little bit more about an organization they might want to be a part of or volunteer for. Also just to get a better idea of what Columbus is as a city,” says Amun Mehta, an event coordinator for Columbus Young Professionals.

On Wednesday, the topic of discussion was hunger in Columbus, and panelists from Columbus-area nonprofits and organizations spoke to the group. They came from the Dublin Food Pantry, the Children’s Hunger Alliance, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective and Food Rescue US Columbus and talked about how many people in our area don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Mehta hopes that the young professionals learned something new and left wanting to serve their community. “This is a really easy way to kind of come into a relaxed environment and meet other people who might be new to the city or new to the Columbus Young Professionals group and just kind of understand how can we make change together? How do we build community?” says Mehta.

Grace Reilly is new to the area and just joined Columbus Young Professionals. She says Coffee with a Cause left her feeling inspired, and she can’t wait to learn more about other charities and organizations in her city. “Keeping an open mind about different issues and being willing to hear different perspectives is amazing and crucial so I love the idea of the rotating schedule,” says Reilly.

Coffee with a Cause happens the first Wednesday of every month. It is free to attend and discuss new organizations and ideas each time.