COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Yom Kippur, a day of atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism, and it begins at sundown Sunday

Members of the Jewish community spend the first ten days of the Jewish calendar year asking for forgiveness.

Yom Kippur lasts from Sunday evening to Monday evening, during which the Jewish community will fast and think about the lives that they led this past year and the lives they hope to lead. It lasts about 25 hours, ending when there are three stars in the sky Monday night.

“It is one of the days that you have the most people at services, which is a really inspiring thing for the congregation to see, it’s inspiring for us as clergy and inspiring for us as a congregation to be gathered together,” Tifereth Israel Rabbi Hillel Skolnik. “It’s a tremendously important day of prayer and contemplation.”

At the end of Yom Kippur, the community gathers to not only eat but to also fulfill the idea of leading the right life.