COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From yoga wear to perfume, three new stores are opening soon at Easton Town Center between the spring and fall.

FOUNT, 3933 Easton Square Place

Cleveland couple Phillip and Jackie Wachter are bringing their handcrafted leather bags to Columbus. With bagmakers in Ohio and Fair Trade partnerships with artisans in the Dominican Republic and Mexico, FOUNT sells full-grain Italian leather made from food industry byproducts.

FOUNT will open in the spring and is next to Pottery Barn in Easton’s South District.

Alo Yoga, 4025 The Strand

Los Angeles-based Alo Yoga will open its first Ohio location in June. Both an athletic apparel brand and yoga studio, Alo wants to “bring yoga to the world” through “mindful movement, inspiring wellness and creating community.”

The brand emphasizes a studio-to-street philosophy — both through incorporating yoga lessons into daily life and wearing their yoga athleisure out and about. Alo is next to Madewell in the North District.

Jo Malone London

Opening in the fall, the British fragrance and lifestyle brand is putting down roots in Ohio. You can choose from their wide collection of colognes, body scrubs, candles, hand lotions and lip balms.

Jo Malone categorizes its wide-ranging scents by general tone: Citrus, fruity, light floral, floral, spicy, and woody. Fragrances include birch and black pepper, nutmeg and ginger, scarlet poppy, fig and lotus flower and English pear and freesia. The store will be across from Lululemon in the North District.