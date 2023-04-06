Watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators have released surveillance video after a 14-year-old was reported missing and later found shot and killed in west Columbus last year.

Brylan Butcher. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Terrace Avenue around 8 a.m. on March 5, 2022., after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. At the scene, officers found missing 14-year-old Brylan Butcher unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking for help to identify two suspects believed to have been with the victim on the night he was killed. Surveillance video from the neighborhood shows a woman exiting a car that was seen driving through an alley. A second suspect was also caught on video walking with Butcher just prior to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.