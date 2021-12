COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WWE Monday Night Raw will be returning to Columbus early in 2022.

The show will be headed to Nationwide Arena, Feb. 28, and feature WWE Champion Big E versus Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins versus Bobby Lashley.

Other matches include Bianca Belair versus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW tag team Champions RK-Bro.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.