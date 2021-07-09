WWE ‘Extreme Rules’ coming to Nationwide Arena

Columbus

Posted:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — World Wrestling Entertainment, better known as WWE, has announced it’s bringing its live Extreme Rules event back to Columbus.

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster, and the event itself is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 26 at Nationwide Arena.

The event is labeled “extreme” because it traditionally features hardcore-based matches, according to pro wrestling sources. Normal match rules are thrown out the window in favor of more brutal tactics like using foreign objects to bash an opponent.

