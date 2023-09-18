COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person has died and several people have been hospitalized in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning.

According to police dispatchers, I-70 West was closed for several hours after a wrong-way driver caused the death of one person and injured six others near the James Road exit. The crash, which involved six total vehicles, occurred at 1:58 a.m.

In the official incident report, at 2 a.m. a Ford Focus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70, just past the James Rd. exit and approaching the U.S. 33 exit. At the same time a Kia Seltos was heading westbound was struck on the driver’s side by the Ford Focus.

The Seltos was spun counter-clockwise and flipped over twice, coming to a stop next to the median wall. The Ford Focus continued in its patch and struck a Honda Accord head on, causing the Accord to also rotate count-clockwise and stopping along the right shoulder.

A front-seat passenger in the Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while the driver and a rear-seat passenger were taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in serious condition.

The driver of the Accord was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in critical condition while both the driver and passenger of the Seltos were listed in stable condition at Ohio State East Hospital.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash after they ran over debris from the first two collisions, though no injuries were reported from those vehicles.

A large portion of I-70 westbound was closed for nearly five hours between the Interstate 270 exit exchange and the East Livingston Avenue exit. The highway reopened at 6:40 a.m.