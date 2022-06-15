COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers near downtown Columbus will want to avoid the I-70EB/I-71NB interchange after a crash closes the roadway.

Columbus police dispatchers say the crash involved multiple vehicles and involved a wrong-way driver who was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The I-70EB/I-71NB interchange is closed between S.R. 315 and U.S. 23., as well as the ramps from S.R. 315SB and I-71NB to I-70EB. Two people were injured in the crash, including one who was critical but stable when transported to an area hospital, according to dispatchers.

No estimated time for reopening was available.