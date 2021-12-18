COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of volunteers placed wreaths on the headstones of those who fought for our country as part of Wreaths Across America, an annual December event that honors veterans and fallen service members.

In past years, volunteers would place more than 200 wreaths; on Saturday, they place 600 wreaths at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus to say “gone, but not forgotten.”

Vanessa Lindsay, one of those volunteers, said it was nice to see more children participating this year and learning about our veterans, and hopefully, they can continue to pass on the tradition to future generations.

“Just to remember to support your veterans,” Lindsay, a physical specialist with Franklin County Veterans Service Commission, said. “They have gone through so much for us and we take it for granted. You have no idea the sacrifices they’ve made for our families and our safety, and the freedom that we have today.”

Organizers hope even more people will participate in the Wreaths Across America next year.

“Every year, we all come and we lay wreaths at the veterans’ resting places,” said Blue Star Mothers of America’s Peg Kearus. “We say their names. It’s very important to say their names and know that they’re remembered.”

Nationwide, Wreaths Across America said the organization placed more than 2.4 million wreaths on Saturday.