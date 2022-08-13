COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One hundred years is a long time, which is why community members gathered Saturday to celebrate a man who has made the most of every second of his 100 years.

Rupert “Twink” Starr turned 100 in July.

Twink is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and also a huge activist for LGBTQ rights in Columbus.

His loved ones celebrated his life and accomplishments with Twink’s favorite things: friends, colorful socks and of course cake.

Twink also got to share some words of wisdom to his friends and said this has been the best birthday ever.

“I think it is outstanding, 100th birthday with all these friends,” Starr said. “I’m so sorry I enjoyed this so much. I’d like to do this every year. Such a good group of friends, I can’t believe they’ve taken the time and the energy to come to wish me a happy birthday and sing happy birthday. It’s overwhelming.”

Twink was presented with birthday wishes from the Columbus City Council and Sen. Sherrod Brown.

His friends said they are thankful for Twink looking out for them all these years and are looking forward to celebrating again next year.