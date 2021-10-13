COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fans of the United States Men’s Soccer team are home happy Wednesday after a big win in Columbus.

The U.S. took on Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier match at Lower.com Field, winning 2-1.

In addition to the win, some families got to take some valuable lessons away from the game.

Fans of all ages attended the game, including lots of parents whose children play soccer. Those parents and coaches are hoping the kids took something away from what they saw on the field.

Excitement all around Lower.com field for a World Cup qualifying game. Fans of both the United States and Costa Rica came together to cheer on their teams.

Haven Sanford and her brother Judson play soccer back home in Michigan. They came to Columbus with their dad Greg for the game.

“This is my first time going to a game like this,” Haven said.

Looking around at the crowd, a lot of parents brought their children for the 11th World Cup qualifying game in Columbus and the first at Lower.com Field.

Eduardo Chaves’ son is a goalie. They drove all the way from Maryland to attend Wednesday’s game.

“Our culture, we like soccer, so it’s good to follow the national team,” Chaves said.

They didn’t just want their children to have the experience of an international game: they were hoping they could learn a few lessons

“I just hope they can see what high-level soccer is like and achieve that for themselves.” said Mike Bossardet.

New Albany High School girls soccer coach Jared Dombrowski said there are a lot of tips to take home.

“So much, so much,” he said. “It’s amazing the different things you can learn, whether it’s as a player or even as a coach.”