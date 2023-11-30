COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Friday is the 35th anniversary of World AIDS Day. More than one million Americans are currently living with HIV.

It’s a day dedicated to raising awareness of HIV and AIDS – and also recognizing how far treatment has come.

For one central Ohio man who is positive for HIV, January of 2012 is a time he will never forget.

“So it wasn’t something that I had any symptoms or any kind of issues. On the HIV side, it was just kind of happenstance,” said Brian Blubaugh.

Upon his diagnosis, he was immediately connected with Ohio State for treatment.

“The results from that clinical trial showed that it was helping my numbers,” Blubaugh said. “Then we started talking about a regimen for myself for ongoing care, which had then at that time I then started taking antiretroviral medication consistently going forward.”

Ohio State is part of the AIDS clinical trial group, or ACTG. It’s the largest in the world.

The trials have helped advance the treatment of the disease.

“Our patients don’t die of AIDS if they’re on treatment anymore,” said OSU infectious disease expert Dr. Carlos Malvestutto. “Now they live with HIV as a chronic condition, very much like hypertension or diabetes.”

He said the treatments are effective and promising.

“We are starting clinical trials, looking at combination designs of certain drugs that we think will likely end up being part of the strategy for a cure for HIV,” Malvestutto said.

But – as we close in on this 35th world AIDS day – he knows there’s more to be done.

“We still have work to do to ensure that people are actually able to get tested easily without fear, without stigma, and if they test positive, then they can start in treatment and, you know, stay healthy,” Malvestutto said.

Blubaugh agrees.

“World AIDS day in and of itself is a great reminder of, you know, folks that unfortunately have fallen to this disease over the years,” Blubaugh said. “But for me, it’s also a positive thing to look forward, to get the word out, help bring the stigma down, help get these epidemic levels down so individuals can continue to lead healthy lives.”

Malvestutto encourages every adult to get tested to know their status, and to have conversations with those around them because sexual health is a part of human health.