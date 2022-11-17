COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In brisk November weather Thursday morning, cars buzzed by about a dozen bundled-up unionized Starbucks workers who had formed a picket line outside the closed downtown store on East Broad Street.

The strike at the location blocks from the Ohio Statehouse is part of a broader, national effort by labor organizing collective Starbucks Workers United at stores across the country on a busy day for the global coffee chain. More than 100 stores are participating in the one-day demonstration, according to a store supervisor.

People chant and hold signs in front of a Starbucks in New York, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Starbucks employees work the picket line during a one-day walkout involving more than 100 stores nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, Mo. Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday. It’s largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks’ stores began late last year. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

A Starbucks barista tries to divert customers from the drive-up window as she joins a one-day walkout involving more than 100 stores nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in St. Louis, Mo. Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they’re going on strike Thursday. It’s largest labor action since a campaign to unionize Starbucks’ stores began late last year. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Thursday is Red Cup day at Starbucks, an annual event in its fifth year where the company gives away reusable holiday-themed plastic cups with each purchase of a seasonal drink.

But the 88 E. Broad St. location was shuttered for the day: A print-out sign attached to the door read “Closed: We’re on strike! Shut down by the partners of Starbucks Workers United.” Workers picketing outside held red, green, and white handmade signs that read “Red Cup Rebellion” and “Union Coffee Tastes Best.”

A Columbus union employee on strike holds a Starbucks Workers United sticker. (NBC4 Photo/El Jay Richards)

“It is notoriously a very large profit day for Starbucks,” striking store supervisor Damon Schnur said. “This is our way of withholding our labor on a very profitable day so that we can make a point and also educate the public about the anti-union tactics.”

Schnur’s store was the first to unionize in central Ohio. Last Monday, the Ohio State University location on High Street voted to become the third in central Ohio and the ninth in the Buckeye state.

Schnur said that the striking East Broad Street workers were taking the time in the cold weather to also talk to regular customers and passersby about unionization efforts nationally, and also point them to local caffeine alternatives for the day.

The Thursday morning effort was the largest Starbucks Workers United has taken so far, according to a collective press release. More than 260 recently-unionized stores are represented by Starbucks Workers United, but the company and its unionized stores have yet to come to a contract agreement.

Starbucks did not respond to a request for comment from NBC4 as of publication.