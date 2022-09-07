COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WonderBus Music and Arts Festival is raffling of an autographed Duran Duran bass guitar.

Duran Duran opened the WonderBus on Aug. 26 and autographed a bass guitar as part of the festival’s “I Believe” mission, in an effort to end the stigma around mental health. Now, WonderBus is using donations to support mental health treatments and research, with OSU Wexner Medical Center’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

View more details and enter the raffle here. The raffle closes at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.