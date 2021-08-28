WonderBus festival returns with COVID-19 protocols in place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After having to cancel last year’s performances, this weekend marks the return of the WonderBus Music and Arts Festival on the lawn of CAS.

Organizers said they have already welcomed approximately 10,000 people Saturday and are expecting another 10,000 Sunday.

It’s no secret why people wanted to go to the festival.

Headliners like Kesha, AJR, and the Band Camino were part of the draw, but attendees and event coordinators said it’s the fact that they’re able to have concerts like this outside again that’s bringing people out, even with COVID-19 protocols in place.

At WonderBus, only those who show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test can walk around without wearing a mask. Everyone else is required to wear one.

Organizers said that is helping keep people safe physically and mentally.

“Obviously last year, we were pushed due to the pandemic, and really, our goal is two-fold,” said Denny Young, president of Elevation Group, which organized the festival. “One to entertain people through music, great food, and fun activities, and two is to shine a bright light on mental health.”

NBC4 is a proud sponsor of the festival, which continues Sunday with headlining acts such as Wilco and Grouplove.