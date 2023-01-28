COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two women they say went to a store at Easton and stole two full shopping carts worth of merchandise.

Police say that on Jan. 13 just after 1 p.m., two women were seen entering a store on the 3700 block of Easton Market and filled two shopping carts with products. After putting the products in bags from the sales floor, the women walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise, per police.

Photos provided by CPD of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 614-645-1430.