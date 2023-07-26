COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a theft at a north Columbus Bath and Body Works on Monday.

The sheriff’s office states that two women went to the store on Olentangy River Road near Ohio State University’s campus and stole a little over $1,300 worth of products from the Bath and Body Works. Surveillance images indicate the theft occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Photos from the sheriff’s office can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 614-525-3350.