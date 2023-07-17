COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pelotonia weekend is just 19 days away for ride organizers and cycling enthusiasts.

This year, Pelotonia, which has raised more than $258 million dollars, is celebrating 15 years of raising critical funds for innovative cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

And despite feeling the heartbreak of cancer not just once, or even twice, one Grandview woman, who has been riding in the event for 12 years, said her participation in the event “just feels right.”

“I was intrigued by it,” Marty Post said. “It was athletic and I’m from a real athletic family, and I thought, ‘That’s kind of cool.””

That was Post’s simple, outside view of Pelotonia when her husband Doug first decided to saddle up and ride 15 years ago.

But it wasn’t long before Marty caught the bug, too.

“It was just fun, and it was camaraderie, and then you felt like you were doing something,” Post said.

Doug went to school at Ohio State and ended up working as a cancer researcher in the University’s medical department. He never expected that his colleagues would someday become his doctors.

“He was just a tremendous…he was always positive,” Post said. “He felt very proud to be in a place like The James, even though he was a patient.”

Doug was diagnosed with stage four multiple myeloma in 2014. While at The James, he received treatments that were made possible through funds directly raised by Pelotonia.

But in two quick years, he was gone.

“The first year of the drugs really buoyed him up,” Post said. “He went back to work, he didn’t have any pain. He had all of the resources and the security that The James gives you. So, if you’re not going to make it when you’re in a place like that, you’re just not going to make it.”

This year marks Post’s 12th year participating in Pelotonia, riding with dozens of other members of Team Grandview.

“It hadn’t really touched all of us quite as profoundly yet in the early days,” Post said, thinking back to her first years riding.

As the team grew, so did their experiences with cancer. Not long after losing her husband, Post’s dear friend Roger was diagnosed with melanoma. His battle lasted only six months.

“Doug gave me a tremendous amount of quality in my life, and so did Roger,” Post said. “So, the only way I can look at it is, they gave me so much and I’m proud to be out there.”

Post has raised more than $28,000 for Pelotonia over the last 12 years but has felt the impacts of the disease throughout her life.

Her sister is an ovarian cancer survivor; her mother, breast cancer; and her uncle, colon cancer.

Despite that cloud of cancer, Post chooses to maintain a positive outlook on her experiences and the memories she holds close.

“They’re in a good spot, they’re looking out after me. I do believe that,” Post said. “And whatever your higher power is called, they’re doing it. They’re doing something. And when you stay positive, I think you can be a part of that.”

Pelotonia will hold its Opening Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 4, at North Bank Park. The rides will begin on Saturday, Aug. 5.

For more information on Pelotonia and the ride’s impact, click here. To donate a participant’s ride, type their name into the “Search” field and click “Donate.”