COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week.

According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

Police said the woman had just put her dog, a 4-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever named Martha, into her Jeep Grand Cherokee when the suspects pulled up next to her vehicle in a stolen Kia Sportage.

The Sportage was blocking the victim’s vehicle as well as the car parked next to her.

A passenger in the Sportage then got out of the car and climbed into the Jeep, allegedly hitting the woman in the head with an unknown object.

The Jeep, the victim’s wallet (without any money inside it), and the dog were all found a day later on Argyle Drive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-3941, the department’s robbery squad at 614-645-4665, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-481-8477.

A photo of the suspect who was the passenger in the Sportage is below.